Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the October 14th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YAC remained flat at $$9.95 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,924. Yucaipa Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

