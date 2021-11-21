Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $59.38 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 4.4% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $59,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $403.99 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $288.07 and a 12-month high of $405.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $377.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

