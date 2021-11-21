CRA Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,057 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 23,541 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $4,196,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

