Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $27.610-$27.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.90 billion-$14.90 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.83. 246,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,041. The company has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.56. Nintendo has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $82.55.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTDOY shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Nintendo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nintendo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 55,000.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a sell rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Nintendo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nintendo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27,525.00.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

