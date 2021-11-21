Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $27.610-$27.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.90 billion-$14.90 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.83. 246,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,041. The company has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.56. Nintendo has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $82.55.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTDOY shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Nintendo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nintendo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 55,000.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a sell rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Nintendo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nintendo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27,525.00.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

