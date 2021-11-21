Christopher Ross Anderson Sells 446,000 Shares of Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM) Stock

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM) Director Christopher Ross Anderson sold 446,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total value of C$111,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,585,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,396,434.25.

Christopher Ross Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 200,000 shares of Ximen Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,800.00.

XIM stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.23. 59,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,910. Ximen Mining Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.18 and a 12 month high of C$0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Elm Tree Minerals Inc and changed its name to Ximen Mining Corp.

