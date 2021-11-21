Akropolis Price Reaches $0.0334 on Top Exchanges (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Akropolis coin can now be purchased for $0.0334 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Akropolis has a market cap of $116.20 million and $39.61 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00047488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.98 or 0.00229288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00088055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

Akropolis is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,481,910,214 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

