HOQU Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One HOQU coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. HOQU has a total market cap of $393,658.72 and $751,341.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HOQU alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00047488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.98 or 0.00229288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00088055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

