ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AETUF. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of ARC Resources stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $9.25. 274,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,456. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14. ARC Resources has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.59.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

