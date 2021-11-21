UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.77.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lowered UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UCBJF remained flat at $$115.75 during trading on Tuesday. UCB has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.55.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

