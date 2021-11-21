Analysts Anticipate The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $605.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to post sales of $605.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $544.00 million to $669.80 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro reported sales of $748.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year sales of $4.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. Truist decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.88. The stock had a trading volume of 357,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,473. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.20. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $139.20 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 228.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 74,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,225,000 after buying an additional 51,718 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

