Renasant Bank Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Renasant Bank cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 37.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $339.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $333.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.38 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,658 shares of company stock valued at $67,541,787 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.57.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

