Acropolis Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,775 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 164,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,018,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 32,064 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,385,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 30,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $130.35 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $131.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.85 and its 200 day moving average is $128.45.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

