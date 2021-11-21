KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 431 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,884 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in NIKE by 2.7% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in NIKE by 23.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $203,618,000 after acquiring an additional 287,639 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in NIKE by 37.9% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $174.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $276.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

