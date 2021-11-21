Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Short Interest Update

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the October 14th total of 2,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 572,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.12. The stock had a trading volume of 517,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,934. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average is $28.24.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.27%.

OFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

