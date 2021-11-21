KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 26.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 23.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $1,682,000. Finally, Compton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $408.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $410.10. The company has a market cap of $431.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,816,966 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

