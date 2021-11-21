Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Short Interest Update

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 767,500 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the October 14th total of 933,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,947.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $375,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,247,000 after purchasing an additional 229,916 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the third quarter valued at $12,189,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 145.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,618,000 after purchasing an additional 144,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,503,000 after purchasing an additional 68,752 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,020,000 after purchasing an additional 62,906 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBTX stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.32. 83,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,826. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day moving average is $72.45. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $55.92 and a twelve month high of $80.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.87.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 34.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

