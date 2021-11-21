Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the October 14th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 744,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE HAYW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 679,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,732. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.47. Hayward has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hayward had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hayward will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,194,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $126,932.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 720,656 shares of company stock valued at $16,763,704.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 654.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hayward in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hayward presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

