Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the October 14th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 744,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE HAYW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 679,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,732. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.47. Hayward has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $28.65.
Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hayward had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hayward will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 654.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hayward in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hayward presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.
Hayward Company Profile
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.