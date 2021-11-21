Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) to post ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.63). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.86). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.00) to ($2.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tri Locum Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 522,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 209,612 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 327,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $2,090,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,635,000. Institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.21. 167,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,560. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.72. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $11.42.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

