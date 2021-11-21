Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.8% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $441,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,346,000. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $146.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.30. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $148.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $355.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $218,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 341,513 shares of company stock valued at $49,251,789. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

