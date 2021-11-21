Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,118,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,554 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,904,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $60.67 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $36.78 and a one year high of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.85 billion, a PE ratio of -43.65, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

