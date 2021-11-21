$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will post $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the highest is $1.33 billion. Kelly Services posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year sales of $4.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

KELYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kelly Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 106,440.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KELYA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,274. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.01. The company has a market capitalization of $689.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.17. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

