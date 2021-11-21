Brokerages Expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $409.34 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will report $409.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $368.90 million to $428.40 million. Ameresco posted sales of $314.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Ameresco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.30.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.03. The stock had a trading volume of 238,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 73.46, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $101.86.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $247,396.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $202,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,837 shares of company stock worth $20,972,116. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

