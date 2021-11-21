$11.17 Million in Sales Expected for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will announce $11.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.10 million. Simulations Plus posted sales of $10.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year sales of $51.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.03 million to $51.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $62.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLP. TheStreet cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $770,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $395,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,503 shares of company stock worth $2,505,754 over the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 126.9% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,085,000 after buying an additional 917,610 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 16.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,593,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,948,000 after buying an additional 219,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,505,000 after buying an additional 18,772 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 21.8% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 794,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,606,000 after buying an additional 142,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,627,000 after buying an additional 31,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

SLP stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.37, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.22. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $90.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

