Castle (CSTL) Price Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Castle has a market capitalization of $17,289.02 and approximately $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Castle has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.44 or 0.00338489 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00013896 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00013161 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005543 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011187 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

