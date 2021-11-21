Industrial Alliance Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Industrial Alliance Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$55.00 price target on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.43.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Shares of LAC traded up C$5.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$47.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,901. The stock has a market cap of C$5.70 billion and a PE ratio of -75.46. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of C$11.40 and a 52 week high of C$48.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.81.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.