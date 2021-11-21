Stonnington Group LLC Has $5.72 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.3% of Stonnington Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Danaher by 47.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,241,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $869,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,777 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Danaher by 92.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $472,276,000 after purchasing an additional 841,874 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Danaher by 841.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,300,000 after purchasing an additional 683,791 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 19.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,902,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,149,000 after purchasing an additional 635,957 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 17.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,742,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,004,273,000 after purchasing an additional 552,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $314.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.24. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $224.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

In other Danaher news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 694,908 shares of company stock worth $214,929,432. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

