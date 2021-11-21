8,797 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Bought by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 28.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,683 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Altria Group by 132.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,983 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Altria Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Shares of MO opened at $43.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.95.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.