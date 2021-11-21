Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $24,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,000.

VUG opened at $325.67 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $236.05 and a 52 week high of $327.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.65.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

