Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Buys 6,612 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 2.8% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $37,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

MCD stock opened at $251.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.09. The company has a market capitalization of $188.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $257.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.20%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

