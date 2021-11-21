NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 309.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,373 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 790.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $75,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $329.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market cap of $821.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $330.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.16.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.75.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

