Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Short Interest Update

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 441,800 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the October 14th total of 361,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRLBF shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Cresco Labs to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of Cresco Labs stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $8.78. 464,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,764. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. Cresco Labs has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $17.49.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

