PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Short Interest Update

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 757,300 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the October 14th total of 618,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 731,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of PolarityTE stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.50. 401,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,940,911. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.91. PolarityTE has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.99.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 102.66% and a negative net margin of 265.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PolarityTE will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in PolarityTE in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in PolarityTE during the first quarter worth about $24,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PolarityTE by 53.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 116,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 50,461 shares during the period. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PolarityTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.