Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Up 22.9% in October

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the October 14th total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.6 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 451 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

