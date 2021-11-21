CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,289 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 2.5% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in CVS Health by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 36,127 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 72,354 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $93.16 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $65.82 and a 12-month high of $96.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

