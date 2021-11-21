Binance Coin Price Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $590.97 or 0.00993023 BTC on popular exchanges. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $98.57 billion and approximately $2.20 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.
Binance Coin Profile
Binance Coin (BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 166,801,148 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
