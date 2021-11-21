VouchForMe Hits Market Capitalization of $300,364.83 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 21st. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VouchForMe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $300,364.83 and approximately $759.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00047410 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.07 or 0.00231999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00088206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011731 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

VouchForMe (IPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

