Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $377.52 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 21st. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.71 or 0.00229711 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00036652 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $420.92 or 0.00707290 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000659 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00016259 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00077276 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000554 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

