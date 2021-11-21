$31.46 Million in Sales Expected for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will announce sales of $31.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.99 million and the lowest is $29.20 million. Ardmore Shipping posted sales of $21.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year sales of $107.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.30 million to $110.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $144.04 million, with estimates ranging from $138.58 million to $150.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

ASC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.88. 183,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 234,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 998,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 123,300 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.