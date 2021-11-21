$10.10 Million in Sales Expected for Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) to report $10.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.80 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full year sales of $10.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $11.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $508.70 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $617.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electric Last Mile Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELMS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELMS stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 601,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,661. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.80.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

