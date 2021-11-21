$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is ($0.25). Old Second Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSBC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ OSBC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 45,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,964. The company has a market capitalization of $383.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.83. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director Hugh H. Mclean bought 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $80,721.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,912.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $63,843.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,497 shares of company stock valued at $123,718 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 34.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 18,104 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 10.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter worth $144,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,667,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 101,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 41.5% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 693,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 203,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

