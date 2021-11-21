Kellogg (NYSE:K) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.070-$4.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.93. 1,677,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,300. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.58. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,285,875.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,334 shares of company stock worth $20,890,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

