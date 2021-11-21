Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.18). Bill.com reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 566.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.00.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 7,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total value of $1,543,715.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total value of $227,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,494.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 283,366 shares of company stock valued at $82,060,409. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bill.com by 555.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 49,865 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter worth $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bill.com by 153.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter worth $1,978,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Bill.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BILL stock traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $318.17. 1,749,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,335. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.46. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $105.37 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.76 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

