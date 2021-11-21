Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to post ($0.44) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Syros Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.62). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 434.32% and a negative return on equity of 77.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.88. 414,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,064. The stock has a market cap of $240.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 6.74.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.