Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2021

Equities analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to post ($0.44) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Syros Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.62). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 434.32% and a negative return on equity of 77.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.88. 414,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,064. The stock has a market cap of $240.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 6.74.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.