Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 4.1% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $27,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $449,404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after purchasing an additional 769,762 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19,774.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 694,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 691,313 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,671,000 after purchasing an additional 555,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 26.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,575,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,512,000 after purchasing an additional 543,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.29.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $237.91 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $159.31 and a one year high of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.44. The company has a market cap of $100.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

