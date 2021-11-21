iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $28,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775,720 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 3,031,951 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after buying an additional 2,996,828 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after buying an additional 1,522,500 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 373,385 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $232.72 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $175.83 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.95.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

