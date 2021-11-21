First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 670,200 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the October 14th total of 521,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,200,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,679,000 after buying an additional 1,973,435 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,754,000 after acquiring an additional 722,517 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,261,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 43.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,236,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,343,000 after acquiring an additional 372,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,478,000.

NASDAQ:FTSL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.88. 303,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,323. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.95. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 52 week low of $46.78 and a 52 week high of $48.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

