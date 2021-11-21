Short Interest in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Expands By 30.5%

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the October 14th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of ESXB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.97. The company had a trading volume of 55,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,951. Community Bankers Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Community Bankers Trust’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

In related news, CFO Bruce E. Thomas sold 14,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $165,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,136.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESXB. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the second quarter valued at $1,053,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 696,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,896,000 after buying an additional 44,701 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,011,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,932,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,416,000.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

