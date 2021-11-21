Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 187,900 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the October 14th total of 232,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 64.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 65.2% during the third quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 388,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 153,397 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 73.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 1,212.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 17,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the third quarter valued at about $8,271,000. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNCH traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,503. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

