Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.16. Ribbon Communications posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $210.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RBBN shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,504 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 35,734 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 57,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RBBN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.78. The stock had a trading volume of 242,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $859.05 million, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

