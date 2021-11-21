McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,702 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $128.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.67%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

